AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.42. 4,734,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

