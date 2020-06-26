Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.04.

Accenture stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.07. 766,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.84. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $217.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

