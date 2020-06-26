Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.43. Adelaide Brighton shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1,392,431 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 34.58.

Get Adelaide Brighton alerts:

In other Adelaide Brighton news, insider Emma Stein bought 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,111.95 ($21,355.99).

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.