Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $28,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 21,629,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,223,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

