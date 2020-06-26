Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Africa Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Africa Oil stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $373.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.69. Africa Oil has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.29.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

