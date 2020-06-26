Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.78.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.58. 268,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.96. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.