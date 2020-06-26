Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 1,824,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,502. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4,061.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,975 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

