Analysts Expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) to Post ($0.09) Earnings Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 205 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after buying an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

