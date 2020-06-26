Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. 17,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,193. The company has a market cap of $561.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.