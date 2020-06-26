Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on AHH. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th.
Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $737.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.
In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
