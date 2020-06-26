Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHH. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $737.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.