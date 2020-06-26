ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Investec raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY remained flat at $$42.09 during midday trading on Friday. 1,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.76 and a beta of 4.01.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.