Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Aurelia Metals Ltd (ASX:AMI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.31. Aurelia Metals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 32,666,681 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Aurelia Metals Company Profile (ASX:AMI)

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and tin-tungsten deposits. Its flagship asset is the Hera-Nymagee project consisting of Hera gold and base metal deposit, as well as the Nymagee copper deposit located in Cobar in western New South Wales.

