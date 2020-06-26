Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.92

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and traded as high as $180.50. Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 7,342 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

In other Aurora Investment Trust news, insider Lucy Walker bought 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £15,768 ($20,068.73).

About Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

