Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. 306,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $247.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,927 shares of company stock valued at $11,151,473. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

