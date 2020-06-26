Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 90,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

