AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $1,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AxoGen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 384,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $3,194,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
