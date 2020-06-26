Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

