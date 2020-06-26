Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.68.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Read More: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.