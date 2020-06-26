Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $6.00. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 504 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bay Banks of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)
Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
