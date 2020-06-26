Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $6.00. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 504 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bay Banks of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Bay Banks of Virginia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Bay Banks of Virginia had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bay Banks of Virginia Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.