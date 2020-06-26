Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Bayer stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bayer has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Bayer had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bayer will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

