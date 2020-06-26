Bayer’s (BAYRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAYRY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BAYRY stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $19.22. 1,016,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,419. Bayer has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Bayer had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit