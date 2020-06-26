Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Eight Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.30 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.37.

BTE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of $355.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

