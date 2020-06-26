Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.44. Beach Energy shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 8,438,783 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.90.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

