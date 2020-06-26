BidaskClub Downgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.19.

SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total transaction of $8,328,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,350 shares of company stock worth $83,603,005. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

