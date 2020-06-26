Birdchain Hits Market Cap of $85,190.48 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $85,190.48 and $68.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last week, Birdchain has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.01844461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00171797 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00111531 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,405,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain's official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

