BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0066

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. BitCoen has a market cap of $46,410.75 and approximately $235.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.01653271 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005572 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,133.10 or 0.99794635 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.