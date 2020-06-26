BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.64.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $16.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.61. The stock had a trading volume of 318,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,366. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit