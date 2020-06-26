BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.64.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $16.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.61. The stock had a trading volume of 318,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,366. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

