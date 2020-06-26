Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Jack Levine Buys 5,287 Shares

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Jack Levine acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $14,380.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blink Charging alerts:

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jack Levine acquired 25,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $2.95. 41,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,065. Blink Charging Co has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Sunday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.