Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,851 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,998,000. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,115 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,945 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 787,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,237,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 62,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,229. The company has a market cap of $902.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.