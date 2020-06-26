BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. BNK Petroleum shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 44,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BNK Petroleum Inc. will post 0.0094118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

