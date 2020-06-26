Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 14,155 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 387,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,559 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 701,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $185,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,055,000 after acquiring an additional 277,490 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,291 shares of company stock worth $60,707,404 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.70.

NVDA stock traded down $13.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.28. 5,900,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902,912. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.48 and its 200 day moving average is $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $385.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

