Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,022,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.