Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 980 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.08. 572,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.82. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

