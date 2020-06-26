Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,980 shares of company stock worth $61,436,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $307.90. 943,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,426. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.44.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.