Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells £57,865.50 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.00), for a total transaction of £57,865.50 ($73,648.34).

The company has a market capitalization of $271.34 million and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,524.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,783.55. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,255.45 ($15.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,350 ($29.91).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.