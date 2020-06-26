Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE COG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

