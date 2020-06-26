Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.86.

Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 660,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,042. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

