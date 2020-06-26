Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. Canarc Resource shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 531,499 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM)

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Canarc Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canarc Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.