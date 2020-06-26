CAPITA GRP/ADR’s (CTAGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAPITA GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAGY remained flat at $$2.44 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. CAPITA GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

