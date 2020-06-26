Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.44

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.44 and traded as low as $13.81. Carsales.Com shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 993,383 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.29.

Carsales.Com Company Profile (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive Websites.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?

