Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.35

Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.35 and traded as low as $48.30. Cenkos Securities shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 31,621 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and a PE ratio of -262.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

In other Cenkos Securities news, insider Jeremy Miller bought 20,000 shares of Cenkos Securities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,982.05).

About Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

