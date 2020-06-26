Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0803 on Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $68.38 million and approximately $31,474.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.11 or 0.05005668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031697 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012812 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004563 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,103,805 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars.

