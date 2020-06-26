Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.94

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Shares of Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.05. Charter Hall Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,945,996 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. Charter Hall Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.63%.

In related news, insider Roger Davis bought 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$29,997.60 ($21,274.89).

About Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR)

Charter Hall Retail REIT is a leading listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio of high quality Australian supermarket anchored convenience based retail. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit