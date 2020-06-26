Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.94

Shares of Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.05. Charter Hall Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,945,996 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. Charter Hall Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.63%.

In related news, insider Roger Davis bought 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$29,997.60 ($21,274.89).

About Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR)

Charter Hall Retail REIT is a leading listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio of high quality Australian supermarket anchored convenience based retail. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

