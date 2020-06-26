Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.21

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $4.20. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 25,741 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 582.40, a current ratio of 49.13 and a quick ratio of 47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.18.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit