CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIFAF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CI Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIFAF traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

