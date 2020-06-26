Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. 4,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,841. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

