CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CME Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,438,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

CME Group stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,246. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.