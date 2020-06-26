Coastline Trust Co Has $943,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 324,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Paypal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $175.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Paypal from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.41.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

