Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

TFC stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 207,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.