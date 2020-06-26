Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CSX by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 594,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 985,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,304. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

