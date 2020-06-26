Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,770 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 673,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 47,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 866,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

